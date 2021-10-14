Daily Dividend Report: COST,RTX,DD,CF,MMS

The quarterly dividend is payable November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 79 cents per share.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock.

The dividend will be payable on Dec.

16, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov.

19, 2021.

Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable December 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

CF Industries Holdings today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.