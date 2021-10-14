Rolling Stones Retire Song ‘Brown Sugar’ Following Backlash

Fox News reports that the Rolling Stones have retired one of their most popular songs, which contains lyrics that depict the horrors of slavery.

The 1971 hit, "Brown Sugar," has been noticeably absent from their current tour.

When asked by 'The Los Angeles Times' if the classic track had been removed from their setlist, Keith Richards responded, , "You picked up on that, huh?".

The song, which was the band's second-most-performed tune in their huge catalog, describes the horrific abuse suffered by slaves.

We’ve played "Brown Sugar" every night since 1970.

So sometimes you think, ‘We’ll take that one out for now and see how it goes.’ We might put it back in, Mick Jagger, via 'The L.A.

Times'.

"Brown Sugar" has been criticized in recent years, with some calling it , "stunningly crude and offensive.".

According to setlist.fm, before its retirement, the Rolling Stones had played the song live 1,136 times.

At the moment I don’t want to get into conflicts with all of this s---.

But I’m hoping that we’ll be able to resurrect the babe in her glory somewhere along the track, Mick Jagger, via 'The L.A.

Times'.

In a 1995 interview with 'Rolling Stone,' Jagger said, , "I never would write that song now.".

I would probably censor myself.

I’d think, ‘Oh God, I can’t.

I’ve got to stop.

I can’t just write raw like that.’, Mick Jagger, via 'Rolling Stone'