Elle Macpherson Shares Her Wellness Guide, From Supplements to Serums

The 57-year-old supermodel reveals her inside-out beauty routine, from skin elixirs to sculpting tools and beyond.Shop this beauty routine:Ion Biome Gut Support Supplement: https://fave.co/3p2CwNKWelle Co The Skin Elixir: https://amzn.to/3DHgmVCIon Biome Skin Support Face and Body Mist: https://fave.co/3FWkGlQDr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum: https://shop-links.co/cfMQMffG2ynDr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops Serum SPF 50: https://bit.ly/30vvwixDr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream: https://bit.ly/3DJiUlRBeautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer: https://fave.co/3vbpw9KWestman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick: https://shop-links.co/cfMQPrBkYGYWestman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick: https://shop-links.co/cfMQPWsX2ZNWestman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick: https://shop-links.co/cfMQQkUorXdMake Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Pressed Powder: https://shop-links.co/cfMQQR0lSpaBeautycounter Think Big All-in-One Mascara: https://fave.co/3lFsxfcChanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner: https://shop-links.co/cfMQSA0Bw40Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint: https://shop-links.co/cfMQTy1ZynnJolie Waterproof Ultimate Lip Liner Pencil: https://amzn.to/3aEJC2SMac Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation: https://shop-links.co/cfMQUPNCzXzDr. PawPaw Tinted Multipurpose Soothing Balm: https://shop-links.co/cfMQVr8K9OADoterra Frankincense Essential Oil: https://amzn.to/3p2HbPOSam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Hair Texture Mist: https://fave.co/3p2HREQShop more Beauty Secrets favorites below:Milk + Honey Cream Deodorant: https://shop-links.co/cfzIxvOq1DIGlossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner: https://glossier.79ic8e.net/x9ZJQvPat McGrath Labs Lust: Lip Gloss: https://shop-links.co/cfzIxXW7KLVNudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze: https://shop-links.co/cfzIx97Vx3pYouth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha + Reishi:https://shop-links.co/cfzIyoCM2WeWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.