Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace Are In For 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel
Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace may be the new kids in town in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" but the pair are all ready to continue living under the Spengler name should there be a sequel.