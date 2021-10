Try these travel hacks before your next flight

AIR TRAVEL SHOULD BE SIMPLE, BUT SOMEHOW IT ALWAYS MANAGES TO BECOME HIGH-STRESS AND OVERLY EXPENSIVE.THESE HACKS AND TIPS WILL MAKE YOUR NEXT PLANE RIDE A BREEZE.FIRST, BEFORE YOU EVEN HEAD TO THE AIRPORT, BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD YOUR AIRLINE’S APP.MANY AIRLINES ALLOW LAST-MINUTE SEAT CHANGES, IN-FLIGHT WIFI, AND FREE MOVIES THROUGH THEIR APP….BUT TRAVELERS FORGET TO DOWNLOAD IT IN ADVANCE, AND THEN THEY’RE OUT OF LUCK.THIS NEXT TIP IS FOR WHEN YOU’RE LOOKING FOR AN AVAILABLE ELECTRICAL OUTLET IN A CROWDED AIRPORT.IF NO SOCKETS ARE AVAILABLE, TRY CHECKING BEHIND TVS, WHERE THERE ARE OFTEN EMPTY USB PORTS.FINALLY, FOR TRAVELERS WHO GET FREAKED OUT BY TURBULENCE, AIM TO BOOK MORNING FLIGHTS, WHICH ARE GENERALLY LESS BUMPY .THIS IS BECAUSE HOT AIR RISES THROUGHOUT THE DAY, GENERATING STORMIER WEATHER AND WINDS