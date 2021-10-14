Thursday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: CLST, ASPU

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Catalyst Bancorp's Director, Ted D.

Bellard, made a $250,000 purchase of CLST, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 each.

So far Bellard is in the green, up about 38.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.85.

Catalyst Bancorp is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Bellard in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Douglas Kass purchased $16,536 worth of Aspen Group, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $5.51 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Kass purchased ASPU at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $203,232 at an average of $5.41 per share.

Aspen Group Inc is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday.