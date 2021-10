Recovering from parenting fails and mistakes

WHETHER YOU’RE A FIRST-TIME MOM OR A FATHER OF THREE, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO BE A “PERFECT” PARENT EVERY DAY.HERE’S HOW TO RECOVER WHEN YOU KNOW YOU COULD HAVE HANDLED A SITUATION BETTER.FIRST, ACKNOWLEDGE TO YOURSELF THAT YOU MADE A MISTAKE, AND TAKE TIME TO THINK ABOUT WHY IT HAPPENED.ONCE YOU’VE CLEARED YOUR HEAD, APOLOGIZE TO YOUR CHILD AND EXPLAIN YOUR EMOTIONS IN AN APPROPRIATE MANNER.ENCOURAGE YOUR CHILD TO TALK OPENLY ABOUT HOW THE CONFLICT AFFECTED THEM.CONTINUE TO KEEP YOUR OWN EMOTIONS IN CHECK AS YOU DISCUSS.AFTERWARD, CHOOSE TO LEARN FROM THE EXPERIENCE AND RECOGNIZE THE PERSONAL BEHAVIORS YOU NEED TO IMPROVE.FINALLY, GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO MOVE ON AND FORGIVE YOURSELF.REMEMBER, NOBODY GETS IT RIGHT EVERY SINGLE TIME