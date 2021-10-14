Baby's reaction to bath time gets 'cuter and cuter'

This baby’s reactions to bath time get cuter and cuter with each bath!.TikTok mom Autumn (@honestlyautumn) shares hacks, relatable mom content and adorable videos of her baby on the social media platform.TikTok mom Autumn (@honestlyautumn) shares hacks, relatable mom content and adorable videos of her baby on the social media platform.Recently, Autumn shared a compilation video of her daughter’s reactions to bath time and how she gets more excited every time.The video opens with a shot of the bathtub filled with water, bubbles and bath toys.it shows the caption, “My baby’s reaction to her bath just keeps getting CUTER & CUTER” .The camera pans over to the bathroom doorway as Autumn’s baby is carried in by dad.The baby is squealing with excitement and kicking her legs, while dad is all smiles.“Are you excited for your bath?” asks Autumn from behind the camera.

Judging by her baby's giggles, it's safe to say the answer is yes.The baby squirms in dad's arms, seemingly with anticipation of getting into the bath.The final two quick shots show Autumn's baby somehow even MORE excited than the previous clips, complete with squeals of joy and tons of leg kicking.TikTokers couldn't get enough of the baby's bath time excitement and flooded the comments with love and appreciation for the adorable video.