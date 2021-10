These Brilliant Tips for Cooking Yams Are a Lifesaver

Thanksgiving may be the most popular time to serve baked yams, but you can cook the versatile veggie any time.

To help you take advantage of this nutritious root vegetable, we gathered our Test Kitchen's best tips on how to cook yams all the ways.

Then you can enjoy your favorite yam recipes, including casseroles, fries, baked yams, yam desserts, and candied yams.