Some rescued birds released in Huntington Beach after oil spill as search continues for more injured wildlife

The first two of dozens of rescued birds were released back into the wild in Huntington Beach Wednesday after recovering from a major oil spill that killed and threatened wildlife along the Orange County coast.
