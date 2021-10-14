Prince William Says Billionaires Should Focus on Saving Earth Instead of Racing to Space

Prince William Says , Billionaires Should Focus on Saving Earth, Instead of Racing to Space.

Prince William recently criticized billionaires' pursuit of space tourism, saying they should invest more time and money into saving Earth.

Prince William recently criticized billionaires' pursuit of space tourism, saying they should invest more time and money into saving Earth.

While speaking with the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge said, , "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.".

While speaking with the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge said, , "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.".

According to CNN, William said that he had "absolutely no interest" in going to space.

He went on to express concerns over the environmental impact of space tourism.

He went on to express concerns over the environmental impact of space tourism.

The prince pointed to the "fundamental question" of the high carbon cost of space flights.

His goal, he said, was to ensure that his own children and future generations won't have to worry about repairing the Earth.

His goal, he said, was to ensure that his own children and future generations won't have to worry about repairing the Earth.

Later this month, the prince will reveal the five winners of his Earthshot Prize, an award for environmentalists.

Later this month, the prince will reveal the five winners of his Earthshot Prize, an award for environmentalists.

The comments from Prince William come just a day after 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space.

.

The sci-fi legend was aboard the New Shepard spacecraft developed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

The sci-fi legend was aboard the New Shepard spacecraft developed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

CNN reports that Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX have also been expanding into the space business.

.

CNN reports that Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX have also been expanding into the space business.

.

According to CNN, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX will likely continue their pursuit of space tourism.

According to CNN, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX will likely continue their pursuit of space tourism