Liam Payne Talks About How He Became Besties With The 1D Bandmate He Initially Didn’t Get Along With

Liam Payne can add actor to his resume after landing a voice-over role in “Ron’s Gone Wrong”, Disney’s new animated film about true friendship.

While discussing the movie, the singer admitted that he initially didn’t get along with one of his One Direction bandmates - but he says they’re now besties.