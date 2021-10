Celebrating 30 years of Shepherds House

Shepherds House, an addiction recovery program that serves Lexington and surrounding areas celebrates 30 years of service.

ITWORKS.

SO AS THEY CONTINUE WITH THEIR MODEL ... THEY HOPE THEIR TREATMENT PLAN CAN REACH MORE AND MORE PEOPLE. "WE FIRMLY BELIEVE IN THE TYPE OF TREATMENT THAT WE OFFER, AND WE WANT TO EXPAND IT TO BE ABLE TO HELP PEOPLE THAT ARE FIGHTING THE DISEASE OF ADDICTION."

