Kyrie Irving Speaks on Anti-Vaccine Decision

Professional basketball player Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets took to Instagram Wednesday night to speak publicly about his choice to remain unvaccinated.

Irving says he’s been “demonized” for his stance, repeatedly stating that he is against vaccine mandates.

The former first-round pick has been declared ineligible to participate in any home games or team activities in Brooklyn until he is vaccinated.

Irving would have been cleared to play in certain NBA stadiums without being vaccinated this season.

The NBA star contends that he’d beenpromised an exemption from the vaccine mandate.

Irving believes that people should be able to reach their own conclusion on the vaccine, one that doesn’t include losing their livelihood.

I haven't hurt anybody... I haven't committed a crime.

I'm not out here acting dumb, stupid.

I'm out here taking care of my family.., Kyrie Irving, Proffesional Basketball Player, Brooklyn Nets.

With the beginning of a new season only a week away, the team announced that they planned to move on from Irving.

We will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability, Sean Marks, General Manager, Brooklyn Nets.

The ongoing situation is less than ideal for the Nets, once considered the favorite to win the NBA championship this season.

Kyrie Irving is a 7 time NBA All-Star.

Irving reportedly has no intentions of retiring from basketball.

