President Biden Set To Meet With Pope Francis

Later this month, President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican.

The trip is part of a five-day tour through Italy and the U.K. .

ABC News reports that the trip is focused on global economic and climate change meetings.

The White House said that Biden plans to discuss the ongoing pandemic, the climate crisis and global poverty when he meets with the pope.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on October 29.

Following his talk with the pope, Biden will attend a two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome.

The president's trip concludes in Glasgow, Scotland, at the U.N.

Climate conference, COP26.

According to ABC News, Biden, who is a Roman Catholic, attends church weekly and often speaks of his faith.

But as ABC News points out, the president's political views don't always align with Catholic doctrine.

His support for gay marriage and abortion rights has garnered criticism from some Catholic leaders.

Earlier this year, several Catholic bishops considered denying Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights.

ABC News reports that the bishops eventually chose not to set policy for politicians regarding the Eucharist