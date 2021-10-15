The all-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer Interior Design

The exterior design of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer brings lifestyle attributes and aesthetic sophistication together into a modern crossover character profile.

The clean, reduced surface treatment exudes sporting prowess and assured presence.

At the front end of the car, these qualities are expressed most prominently by the striking BMW kidney grille, with its increased dimensions, and the slim contours of the headlights.

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer comes as standard with full-LED headlights.

Adaptive LED Headlights with cornering light function, non-dazzling matrix high beam, urban lights, a motorway beam pattern and bad weather light are on the options list.

Much more heavily raked A-pillars compared to the predecessor model, a stretched side window graphic, flush-fitting door handles and slim C-pillars also play their part in the new car’s dynamic silhouette.

The newly designed door shoulders around the A-pillars create much improved all-round visibility.

With its broad shoulders and slim LED light units, the rear of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer cuts a particularly muscular figure.

The exhaust tailpipes are integrated into the rear apron out of sight on all model variants.

Depending on the model variant, 16-inch or 17-inch light-alloy wheels are fitted as standard.

Light-alloy wheels up to 19 inches in size are available as an option.

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer can also be ordered in Luxury Line trim or with an M Sport package as alternatives to basic specification.

Two non-metallic and nine metallic paint finishes are available for the exterior.