Ghosts S01E04 Dinner Party

Ghosts 1x04 "Dinner Party" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - When Sam and Jay invite the nosy neighbors Henry and Margaret (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to a dinner party to woo them into allowing the bed and breakfast, the ghosts are desperately eager to be included on the guest list, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, October 21st on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.