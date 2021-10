Shocking: Nihangs kill-man, chop off hand at Singhu border farmer protest site | Oneindia News

Nihangs, a Sikh warrior group, are being blamed for the death of a man at Singhu border.

The man died after he was reportedly beaten, tied to a police barricade and then his wrist was chopped off.

