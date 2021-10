Bangladesh Durga Puja attackers will hunted down, promises Hasina government | Oneindia News

A day after 4 Hindus were killed in targeted violence at the minority community in Bangladesh, the Sheikh Hasina government there has promised swift action; RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat touched on a range of issues in his Vijayadashami address on Friday, including how unregulated OTT platforms can lead to anarchy.

