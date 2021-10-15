Five dead in Norway after bow and arrow attack

KONGSBERG, NORWAY — A 37-year-old Danish man has been arrested in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg after killing five people and injuring two more using a bow and arrow, according to the BBC.

The man is said to have begun the series of attacks inside a small supermarket on the town’s west side.

As people were seen running for their lives, according to one witness cited by The Guardian, it is known that one of those injured in the supermarket was an off-duty police officer.

Police were informed of the attacks at 6:13 p.m.

Local time, according to a statement by the southeastern police district cited by CNN, and the man was apprehended at 6:47 p.m., after what the BBC reports as a “confrontation.” However, the police chief in Kongsberg told a press conference that the attacks had taken place over a ‘large area,’ according to The Guardian, with various outlets reporting evidence of several different incidents throughout the town.