FDA to discuss Johnson and Johnson booster

An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to discuss the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus booster shot and whether or not to approve it.
This comes after the same panel voted Thursday to approve a third dose of the Moderna vaccine for high-risk adults.
