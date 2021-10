Chesapeake Restaurant Week

RELATIVELY NEW PLACE HERE INGREAT BRIDGE.

BATTLEGROUNDSCOFFEEHOUSE AND GRILL...WHICHOPENS AT EIGHT O'CLOCK THISMORNING.IT'S ONE OF 32 SPOTS ALLAROUND THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKEJOINING IN FOR RESTAURANTWEEK.

EACH SPOT FEATURING ASPECIAL THIS- WEEK-ONLY MENUTO GIVE YOU A TASTE OF WHATTHEY HAVE TO OFFER.

HERE ATBATTLEGROUNDS -- IT'S OFCOURSE COFFEE...BUT THEY'VEGOT A SOLID MENU TOO WITHCLASSIC BREAKFAST DISHES LIKEBACON AND EGGS TO THE TRENDIERAVOCADO TOAST.

OWNER KATHLEENMCREYNOLDS OPENED THE PLCAENOT EVEN TWO YEARS AGO...AFETRA DINER THAT HAD BEEN HERE FORDECADES CLOSED.

SHE SAYS SHEWANTED TO MAKE SURE THE PEOPLEOF GREAT BRIDGE STILL HAD APLACE TO GATHER AND IT'SWORKED OUT REALLY WELL.YOU GET THE VIBE AS SOON ASYOU WALK UP...YOU CAN SEE ITSAYS "BE A GOOD PERS"ON ON THEOUTSIDE HERE.

BATTLEGROUNDSOPENS ITS KITCHEN AT EIGHTEVERY MORNING.

WE'LL BE HERECHECKING IT OUT ALL MORNINGLONG.

CHESAPEAKE RESTAURANTWEEK RUNS FOR THE NEXT WEEK.LIVE IN CHESAPEAKE, AS, NEWSTHREE.