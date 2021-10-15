Kandahar: Blast at Shia mosque, heavy casualties feared | Afghanistan | Oneindia News
An explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar has claimed many lives and heavy casualties are feared.

This comes a week after a similar blast at a mosque in Kunduz.

