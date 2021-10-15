Jodie Comer has an 'edgy' interview chatting The Last Duel

Ridley Scott digs our reporters basement background as the director and Jodie Comer talk swords, sandals, Damon & Affleck... Report by Sloanj.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Ridley Scott digs our reporters basement background as the director and Jodie Comer talk swords, sandals, Damon & Affleck... Report by Sloanj.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jodie Comer chats The Last Duel & Killing Eve on the UK premiere red carpet! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at..