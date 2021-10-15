FDA Committee Recommends Moderna Booster Shots

On Oct.

14, an FDA committee unanimously recommended booster shots of the Moderna vaccine for at-risk Americans.

69 Million people have recieved the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved last month for certain individuals.

The FDA's ultimate decision will be confirmed in the coming days.

The booster shots must be approved by the FDA and endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some scientists contend it's too soon to distribute booster shots in the United States.

Most who have recieved two doses of the Moderna vaccine are still protected against the virus.

If we’re trying to prevent what is inevitable, which is a decline in neutralizing antibodies and an erosion in protection against mild or asymptomatic infection, that is a high bar to which we hold no other vaccine, Dr. Paul Offit, panel member, via CNBC.

United States Health Officials hope that the extra doses will offer sustained protection against hospitalizations and death.

Early data suggests that those who had received a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine were less likely to become seriously ill