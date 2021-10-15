Friday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: LTH, CGTX

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Life Time Group Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Stuart G.

Lasher purchased 138,888 shares of LTH, at a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $2.5M.

Investors have the opportunity to bag LTH even cheaper than Lasher did, with the stock changing hands as low as $17.16 at last check today -- that's 4.7% under Lasher's purchase price.

Life Time Group Holdings is trading down about 0.2% on the day Friday.

And at Cognition Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO & President Lisa Ricciardi who bought 12,500 shares for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $150,000.

Cognition Therapeutics is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

So far Ricciardi is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.49.