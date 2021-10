‘He loved his job’: Councillor’s tribute to David Amess

The chair of the Southend West Conservative Association has paid an emotional tribute to local MP Sir David Amess who has died after being stabbed during a constituency surgery.

Councillor John Lamb said Sir David “loved his job and he loved working for Southend.” Report by Jonesia.

