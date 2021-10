Kelly Oubre Jr. Shows Off His Custom Cubans, Chrome Hearts and More | On The Rocks

Charlotte Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. prides himself on being different than everyone else.

Spending $90K on a custom cuban link that no one else owns was born out from that idea.

From his Dope Soul skull pendant to his Chrome Hearts crucifix choker, Kelly Oubre Jr. shows off his insane jewelry collection.