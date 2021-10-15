Fully-Vaccinated Foreign Visitors Can Soon Enter US, White House Announces

The White House recently announced that travel restrictions would be lifted on Nov.

8.

The U.S.'

New travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8, Kevin Munoz, White House Assistant Press Secretary, via Twitter.

This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel.

This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent, Kevin Munoz, White House Assistant Press Secretary, via Twitter.

The shift in travel policy is welcome news for the tourism industry.

Which has been operating under a hodgepodge of restrictions that have lacked uniformity.

A White House official confirmed that the new guidance is embraced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC has already informed airlines that all FDA approved and authorized vaccines, as well as all vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the WHO will be accepted for air travel.

, White House Official, via CNN.

We anticipate the same will be true at the land border, White House Official, via CNN.

Non-essential land travelers and those who come to the U.S. by ferry are subject to the same guidance.

These travelers are required to be prepared to attest to vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP officer upon request, White House Official, via CNN.

By January, foreign nationals traveling across the land border for both essential and non-essential reasons will be required to be fully vaccinated, White House Official, via CNN.

The shift in travel guidance is also welcome news to many EU nations... ... that have protested U.S. restrictions since they were implemented during the Trump administration.

These EU governments have spoken out publicly on the lack of uniform American travel policy during the pandemic