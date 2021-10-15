Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.
Leading the group were shares of P.
In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.
Leading the group were shares of P.
In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.
Leading the group were shares of P.
.
.
Transportation Services, up about 19.5% and shares of J.
.
Hunt Transport Services, up about 9.8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, trading up by about 8.5% and Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 8.3% on Friday.
In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of..
In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of..