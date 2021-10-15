Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, October 17, 2021

Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views

Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

Leading the group were shares of P.

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

Leading the group were shares of P.

.

.

Transportation Services, up about 19.5% and shares of J.

.

Hunt Transport Services, up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, trading up by about 8.5% and Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 8.3% on Friday.

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Market News Video
Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

Market News Video
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Market News Video