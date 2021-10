Starmer: ‘Today is a dark and a shocking day’

Sir Keir Starmer says “today is a dark and a shocking day” following the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The Labour leader said Sir David was “highly respected and much liked across the Houses of Parliament on all sides.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn