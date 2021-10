Jo Cox’s sister ‘shocked’ by Sir David Amess’ death

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says she is “shocked…that something so horrific could happen again,” following the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery.

Ms Leadbeater’s sister Jo Cox was serving as MP for Batley and Spen in June 2016 when she was murdered on her way to a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Report by Jonesia.

