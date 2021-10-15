Happy Birthday, Eminem! (Sunday, October 17)

Marshall Bruce Mathers III turns 48 years old today.

Here are five facts about the rapper.

1.

He wanted to be a comic book artist when he was a kid.

2.

The rapper’s name, Eminem, stems from the initials of his real name, Marshall Mathers.

3.

Eminem’s single, “Lose Yourself,” became the first rap song to win an Academy Award.

4.

His names, Slim Shady, Eminem and Marshall Mathers, all represent different personas.

5.

He once broke the Guinness World Record for Most Words In A Hit Song for his single, "Rap God.".

