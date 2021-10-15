First Stream: Adele is Back, Coldplay Drops New Album & More New Releases | Billboard News
Adele is back with her first single in five years, Coldplay drops their ninth album, Anitta and Saweetie team up and Paulina Rubio makes her return.

Billboard presents First Stream, featuring the hottest drops of the week.