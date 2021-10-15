Attorney: Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to 17 murder charges

The gunman accused of killing 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday.
