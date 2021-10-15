Adele Debuts New Single 'Easy On Me'

Adele has finally released "Easy On Me", her first single in nearly five years.
The Grammy Award winner debuted her new soulful ballad along with some stunning visuals in a music video from Canadian director Xavier Dolan.
Adele has finally released "Easy On Me", her first single in nearly five years.
The Grammy Award winner debuted her new soulful ballad along with some stunning visuals in a music video from Canadian director Xavier Dolan.
Adele Drops First Single , in Nearly 6 Years, ‘Easy on Me’.
The 33-year-old singer released a new song and music video on..
The moment Adele fans have been waiting for has finally arrived – the singer has released her first music in six years, dropping..