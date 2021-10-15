"IT WAS A BIT OF A SHOCK!" Brian Cox Succession revelation!

"IT'S A HELL OF A SURPRISE!" - Brian Cox reveals he was shocked after finding out something very important about his character Logan Roy 9 episodes into filming Succession S1.

Our reporter Jodie McCallum spoke to Brian at the Succession S3 premiere at the BFI London Film Festival where the cast were out in force.

Brian also showed off his custom designed face mask... Are you ready for Succession S3?

We are!

Report by Mccallumj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn