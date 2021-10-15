Will Nikolas Cruz get life in prison or death penalty?

Nikolas Cruz, 23, is expected to be back in court Wednesday where his lawyers said he will formally acknowledge he murdered 17 people.
Cruz, now 22 years old, faces the death penalty if convicted in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.