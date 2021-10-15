Cristiano Amon - Accelerating the digital Future of Automotive — Clip 2

Cristiano Amon (CEO, Qualcomm) will share how 5G and other advanced technologies will transform the auto industry by making vehicles smarter, more connected and safer.

He’ll explain why 5G is the key to unlocking opportunities in the auto industry.

He will discuss support for the industry shift to electric, the opportunities the digital chassis offers Automakers, and how these technologies together will help support the connectivity and transportation needs of the next decade, enabling new services, empowering new user experiences and making vehicle travel safer, more convenient and more fuel-efficient.

After this keynote, he´ll be joined by a special guest to discuss the topic even more.