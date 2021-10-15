Kieran Culkin still hasn't met brother Macaulay's son!

"I can't even foresee when I'm going to meet my nephew!" Between filming commitments, moving into a new apartment and welcoming his second child Kieran Culkin's been pretty busy to say the least!

So busy in fact that he's yet to meet his brother Macaulay's son Dakota (aww).

Our reporter Jodie McCallum spoke to Kieran on the red carpet at the Succession S3 premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

We hope he gets a break soon so that he gets to meet his little nephew!

Will you be watching Succession S3?

Report by Mccallumj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn