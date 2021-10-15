Former police chaplain, activist respond to federal Golubski probe

A former police chaplain and activists responded to the news that the FBI is investigating allegations of former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski's alleged misconduct.

"If this grand jury works outthe waywe believe it's going to thenthere'sgoing to be some reckoning."NEW REACTION TONIGHTABOUT THE FORMER K-K-CPOLICE DETECTIVE WHO ISNOW THE CENTER OF AFEDERAL INVESTIGATION.THE DEPARTMENT SAYITSHAS RESPONDED TO F-B-IINQUIRIES OVER THE LT ASTWO YEARS REGARDINGALLEGATIONS MADEAGAINST "ROGERGOLUBSKI."ACCORDING TO C-N-N...HE'S ALSO THE SUBJECTOF A FEDERAL GRANDJURY INVESTITI.

GAK-S-H-B 41 NEWS I-TEAMREPORTER SARAH PLAKETALKED TO SOMEONE WHOW SAGOLUBSKI ON THEJOB -- AND WANTS MOREABOUT THE DETECTIVEREVEALED TO THE PUBLIC.I think you have tbesurprised and appalled andshocked by all the things atwe've heard in the last fewyears that have been reportedon.A former police chapin wlahosays he quit after aninteraction withor fmer KCKPDdetective Roger Golubski..responds to the news oa ffederal investigation intoallegations of Golubski'smiscondu.

CtI don't trust the system inWyandotte county.

I'm hopefulthe federal government willstep in and do the rhtig thi.

NgAround 2004, Behrensremembers going to a deathnotification call..

For a yog unman who'd died in policecustody, though he can'tremember who the man wasnow.Behrens says he thoughittwas strange that a detectivewas at the call too, who hd e'later ndfi out was Golubi.The mom was totallysubmissive, sitting on acouch, head down and said,you killed h.

ImI didn't know witas Golubski,but I learned it later, cameacross the room and sa,what did you say?

To thisgrieving mom.

Stood over her.Behrens says the motherrepeated what she idsa, thatthe system killed her son.And he said, lady you are thsystem.

And then he snappedfor everyone to leave.Behrens called tcompo lainbut says nothing came out of.

ItAs a pastor at Grandview ParkPresbyterian church, hs e'been working with MORE2and other organizations toshine a light on allegationsthat Golubski sexuallyexploited and terrorized Bcklaresidents K.

InThe first step people need torecognize is that RogeGolubski was allowed to dowhat he did for so lonbecause there wascomplacency within the policedepartment and there was alack of accountability.Justice for Wyandotte is oneof the groups who have talkedwith people who say they werevictimized.Even though it was 20 yesago, 10 years ago..

That painis still very real today andthose people still need justeThe KCK police department isnot commenting, other than tosay they have respond toFBI inquiries about Golubskiover the last couple years.SARAH JOINS US LIVE.SARAH -- WE'RE TALKIABOUT ALLEGATIONSFROM YEARS AGO...WHY IS THERE SO MUCHSCRUTINY NOW?These allegations are nownational interest... afterrapperJay s Z'philanthropy RocNation sued KCKPD formisconduct, which includesallegations that Golubskisexually assaulted the motheof Lamonte McIntyre..McIntyre's case was huge -ewain ps rison for more than 20years for a crime he didn'tmmcoit and was exonerated.Golubski was a detecve otinhis case in 1994.Sarah Plake kshb 41 news