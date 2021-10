"IT DOESN'T GET ANY LESS NASTY! Succession cast chat S3!

"IT DOESN'T GET ANY LESS NASTY!

Succession cast chat S3!

Our reporter Jodie McCallum caught up with the Succession cast at the London Film Festival to find out what we can expect in S3... Will you be watching?

Report by Mccallumj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn