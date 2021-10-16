Nancy Drew S03E03 The Testimony of the Executed Man

Nancy Drew 3x03 "The Testimony of the Executed Man" Season 3 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s.

Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon.

Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (303).

Original airdate 10/22/2021.