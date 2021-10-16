Can we learn to talk to sperm whales? | David Gruber

Animals are communicating -- but what are they saying?

And can we talk back?

Marine biologist David Gruber introduces Project CETI: a team of scientists, linguists and AI specialists hoping to decode sperm whale language.

Using noninvasive robots and a machine-learning algorithm to collect and analyze millions of sperm whale vocalizations known as coda, the team aims to demystify the communication structures and dialects of these majestic creatures -- and possibly even crack the interspecies communication code.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)