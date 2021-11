37-7.

BUT THE DEFENSE WAS STILLHUNGRY.LINEBACKER COLIN BAPTISTE MES COUP WITH THE SACK.THEN ON 3RD DOWN.

JOSHUARODRIGUEZ SAYS... I WANT A PIECEOF THE ACTION TOO.HE ALSO GETS A SACK AND SETS UPSOUTHSIDE WITH GREAT FLDIEPOSITION.LESS THAN A MINUTE TO GO BEFOREHALFTIME.

LANDON BAPTISTE ISLOOKING LONG... AND FINDS DYLANSONNIER WIDE OPEN FOR THE T-D.SAM HOUSTON 21SOUTHSIDE44LAFAYETTE HONORING THE NATIONALCHAMPION LIONETTES DANCE TEAM AT