Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Inside Video❤️ From Udham Singh Special Screening in Mumbai
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Inside Video❤️ From Udham Singh Special Screening in Mumbai

Udham Singh Special Screening : Katrina Kaif comes to the screening of her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's film.

Paparazzi got to capture the inside video of the two rumored lovebirds hugging and greeting the guests