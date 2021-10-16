Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Inside Video❤️ From Udham Singh Special Screening in Mumbai

Udham Singh Special Screening : Katrina Kaif comes to the screening of her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's film.
Paparazzi got to capture the inside video of the two rumored lovebirds hugging and greeting the guests
Udham Singh Special Screening : Katrina Kaif comes to the screening of her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's film.
Paparazzi got to capture the inside video of the two rumored lovebirds hugging and greeting the guests
Rumored Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Attend Vicky Kaushal's Udham Singh Special Screening in Mumbai.