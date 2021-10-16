Sonia Gandhi: I am full time, hands-on Congress President | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday that she is a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" pushing back against critics within the party who say that Congress is suffering a leadership vacuum; Former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala visited the ex-CM's memorial for the first time since her release from jail signalling a possible return to politics; India's batting stalwart Rahul Dravid is all set to take over as the national cricket team's head coach.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

