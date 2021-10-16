The Banishing Movie (2021) - Jessica Brown Findlay, John Hefferman, Adam Hugill,

The Banishing Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: From acclaimed genre director Chris Smith (Creep) comes the true story of the most haunted house in England.

A young reverend, his wife, and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret.

When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs.

They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist ... or risk losing their daughter.

Directed by Christopher Smith starring Jessica Brown Findlay, John Hefferman, Adam Hugill, John Lynch, Sean Harris release date November 2, 2021 (on VOD, Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray)