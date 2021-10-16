Bruised Movie (2021) - Halle Berry

Bruised Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace.

Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.

But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) -- the son she gave up as an infant -- shows up at her doorstep.

BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry.

Directed by Halle Berry starring Halle Berry, Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Danny Boyd, Jr., Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Stephen McKinley Henderson release date November 24, 2021 (in theaters and on Netflix)