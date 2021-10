Heather's early morning forecast: Saturday, October 16, 2021

THERE, THAT IS GOING TO STICKWITH US ALL DAY LONG.ISTH IS A LIVE LOOK FROM OUR SKYCAMERA THIS MORNING.GONE ARE THE 80S WE SAW ALL WEEKLONG.WE'RE AT 55°° IN NASHVILLE.THE RAIN IS STILL WORKING OUT OFPARTS OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU.THE COLD FRONT IS NOW FINALLYTHROUGH MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUTSTILL SEEGIN LIGHT RAIN SHOWERSTOWARD CUMBERLAND COUNTY.IT IS PRETTY MUCH OUT OF HERE.THE REST OF US STARTING OFF WITHDRY CONDITIONS.WE HAVE CLOUDS OUT THERE BUT THECLOUDS WILL BE QUICKLY CLEARINGASE W HEAD INTO THE MID MORNINGTIME FRAME.NOTICE THE TEMPERATURES, IT ISWARMER TOWARD THE CROSSVILLEAREA AND COOKEVILLE, UPPER 50S.WE HAVE 40S TOWARD MURRAY,KENTUCKY.THE COLDE AIR IS STARTING TOSPILL IN.WE HAVE WIND GUSTS THIS MORNINGFROM 15 UP TO 20 MILES PER HOUR.RIGHT NOW NASHVILLE, WE HAVESEEN WIND GUSTS AROUND 29 MILESPER HOUR.IF YOU HAVE HALLOWEEN DECOR,GHOSTS HANGING FROM THE TREE,THEY'LL BE BLOWING IN THE WINDTODAY.YOU MIGHT WANT TO SECURE THEM ORTAKE THEM DOWN FOR THEAFTERNOON.WINDS COULD BE UP TO 25 MILESPER HOUR TODAY.TEMPERATURES ONLY IN THE MID 60SFOR THE AFTERNOON.THAT IS NICE FALL WEATHER, J